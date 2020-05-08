EUR/USD staged a strong intraday recovery on Thursday in the wake of a late USD selloff.

Rising bets for negative Fed rates acted as a key trigger behind the USD's overnight slump.

The pair held steady on Friday as the focus now shifts to the closely watched NFP report.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Thursday and ended near the top end of its daily trading range, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. The shared currency on the defensive through the early part of Thursday's trading action amid concerns about the ECB's bond-purchase program, especially after the top German court ruling earlier this week. The pair dropped to near two-week lows, around the 1.0765 region, albeit staged a solid intraday recovery in the wake of some aggressive US dollar selling bias.

Thursday's upbeat Chinese trade balance figures fueled speculations that the world's second-largest economy could recover quicker than anticipated from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions in some parts of the world. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and weighed on the USD's perceived safe-haven status. The greenback was further hit by expectations that the Fed might push rates below zero, which was evident from a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields.

Meanwhile, senior Fed officials have argued that negative rates were not appropriate for the US, though some investors argued that worse-than-anticipated economic downturn could force the US central bank to become more experimental to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Thursday's yet another disastrous weekly jobless claims, coming in at 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, and bringing the total claims to 33.5 million since late March, added to growing market concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The USD remained depressed through the Asian session on Friday and assisted the pair to build on the overnight strong rally of around 70 pips. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying beyond mid-1.0800s as investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The NFP report is expected to show the US economy shed a record 22 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate spiked to 14% from 4.4% previous.

The markets might have already priced in an awful report. Hence, a slightly better-than the worse expectations might be enough to prompt some USD short-covering move. This will set the stage for the resumption of the pair's bearish trend witnessed since the beginning of this week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair took a brief pause near the 1.0855 intermediate resistance, above which the momentum could get extended back towards the 1.0900 mark. Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and accelerate the move up, further towards the 1.0975 supply zone. This is closely followed by the key 1.10 psychological mark, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards challenging 200-DMA, currently near the 1.1030-35 region.

On the flip side, the 1.0800 round-figure mark now becomes immediate strong support to defend, which if broken decisively, might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken further. A convincing break through the 1.0775 horizontal support will reaffirm the bearish bias and drag the pair further towards the 1.0700 mark. Bears might then aim towards retesting YTD lows support, around the 1.0635 region.