- EUR/USD staged a strong intraday recovery on Thursday in the wake of a late USD selloff.
- Rising bets for negative Fed rates acted as a key trigger behind the USD's overnight slump.
- The pair held steady on Friday as the focus now shifts to the closely watched NFP report.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Thursday and ended near the top end of its daily trading range, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. The shared currency on the defensive through the early part of Thursday's trading action amid concerns about the ECB's bond-purchase program, especially after the top German court ruling earlier this week. The pair dropped to near two-week lows, around the 1.0765 region, albeit staged a solid intraday recovery in the wake of some aggressive US dollar selling bias.
Thursday's upbeat Chinese trade balance figures fueled speculations that the world's second-largest economy could recover quicker than anticipated from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions in some parts of the world. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and weighed on the USD's perceived safe-haven status. The greenback was further hit by expectations that the Fed might push rates below zero, which was evident from a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
Meanwhile, senior Fed officials have argued that negative rates were not appropriate for the US, though some investors argued that worse-than-anticipated economic downturn could force the US central bank to become more experimental to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Thursday's yet another disastrous weekly jobless claims, coming in at 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, and bringing the total claims to 33.5 million since late March, added to growing market concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The USD remained depressed through the Asian session on Friday and assisted the pair to build on the overnight strong rally of around 70 pips. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying beyond mid-1.0800s as investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The NFP report is expected to show the US economy shed a record 22 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate spiked to 14% from 4.4% previous.
The markets might have already priced in an awful report. Hence, a slightly better-than the worse expectations might be enough to prompt some USD short-covering move. This will set the stage for the resumption of the pair's bearish trend witnessed since the beginning of this week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair took a brief pause near the 1.0855 intermediate resistance, above which the momentum could get extended back towards the 1.0900 mark. Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and accelerate the move up, further towards the 1.0975 supply zone. This is closely followed by the key 1.10 psychological mark, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards challenging 200-DMA, currently near the 1.1030-35 region.
On the flip side, the 1.0800 round-figure mark now becomes immediate strong support to defend, which if broken decisively, might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken further. A convincing break through the 1.0775 horizontal support will reaffirm the bearish bias and drag the pair further towards the 1.0700 mark. Bears might then aim towards retesting YTD lows support, around the 1.0635 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, holding onto gains amid cooling tensions between the US and China and speculation about negative US interest rates. All eyes are on the Non-Farm Payrolls, which will likely show over 20 million jobs lost.
GBP/USD trades close to 1.24 after the BOE, ahead of updates on the lockdown
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24 after the BOE left the door open to more support to the economy and as PM Johnson is preparing his announcement on easing the lockdown. The UK is having a day off and US jobs figures are eyed.
Forex Today: Two reasons boost stocks, down dollar, ahead of catastrophic Non-Farm Payrolls
The market mood is upbeat, with stocks, oil, and commodity currencies rising against the safe-haven dollar and yen. Speculation about negative interest rates in the US and a Sino-American detente is behind the move ahead of a horrible Non-Farm Payrolls report.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined ahead of historic Non-Farm Payrolls
Gold has been edging up, holding above $1,700 ahead of the all-important US Non-Farm Payrolls report. A loss of over 20 million positions is on the cards and anything is possible.
WTI gains 1% amid positive risk tone in equities
West Texas Intermediate crude is flashing green in Asia alongside gains in the equity markets. WTI reports gains amid an improved risk appetite in stock markets. Reports of US-China trade talks seem to be boding well for risky assets.