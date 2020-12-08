EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics; focus remains on ECB

EUR/USD witnessed intraday volatility on Monday and was influenced by the USD price dynamics.

US fiscal stimulus hopes capped the USD recovery move and extended some support to the pair.

Speculations for more ECB easing might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on the first day of a new trading week and finally settled in the red for the second consecutive session. The US dollar staged a solid intraday rebound from a two-and-half-year low amid renewed concerns about heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies. Reports indicated that the US was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. The development took its toll on the global risk sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major through the first half of the trading action.

The pair dropped to 1.2080-75 region and seemed rather unaffected by upbeat German Industrial Production, which surprised to the upside and rose 3.2% MoM in October. Adding to this, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index unexpectedly bounced to -2.7 for the current month, albeit did little to impress bulls. Meanwhile, the greenback struggled to preserve its strong recovery gains amid expectations that the US lawmakers will agree to an emergency coronavirus stimulus plan. The emergence of some USD selling assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying and rally around 90 pips from three-day lows. However, increasing bets for additional easing by the ECB capped the upside for the major, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest losses, though lacked any strong follow-through selling and held steady above the 1.2100 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the releases of the Eurozone Zew Survey and the final version of Q3 GDP for a fresh impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US and hence, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, anxiety over the continuous surge in new coronavirus infections could underpin the greenback's safe-haven demand and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the major ahead of the highly anticipated ECB policy decision on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the positive move and find acceptance above mid-1.2100s could be signs of possible bullish exhaustion. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair has already topped out in the near-term. Hence, any subsequent fall below the overnight swing lows is more likely to find some support near the 1.2040 region. This is followed by the key 1.2000 psychological mark, which if broken will negate prospects for any further appreciating move and prompt some technical selling.

On the flip side, the 1.2165-75 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair above the 1.2200 mark en-route the 1.2235-40 intermediate resistance. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 1.2300 mark before the pair eventually aims to test March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance near the 1.2315 region.