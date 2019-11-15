EUR/USD forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, focus on EU CPI/US retail sales

A subdued USD demand helped stage a modest bounce on Thursday.

Renewed trade optimism lifted the global risk sentiment on Friday.

Traders eye the final Euro-zone CPI, US retail sales for some impetus.

The EUR/USD pair showed some resilience below the key 1.10 psychological mark, over one-month lows and staged a modest recovery on Thursday. The shared currency found some support following the release of German GDP growth figures, which showed that the Euro-zone's largest economy barely escaped a recession in the third quarter. On the other hand, the US Dollar softened in the wake of a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated to the pair's attempted recovery move.

Overnight attempted recovery lacks follow-through

The greenback remained on the defensive after the initial weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a five-month high. Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of congressional testimony offered fresh clues on the US central bank's monetary policy outlook and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. On the trade-related front, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that there has been “very good progress,” and that a US-China trade agreement was close. The optimistic comments boosted the global risk sentiment and led to a goodish pickup in the US bond yields during the Asian session on Friday, which extended some support to the USD and kept a lid on any subsequent recovery for the major.



Moving ahead, Friday's Euro-zone economic docket features the release of the final version of the consumer inflation figures and might provide some short-term trading impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US monthly retail sales figures will influence the USD price dynamics and further contributed towards producing some meaningful opportunities on the last trading day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday managed to find support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1180 recent positive move. Bulls, however, seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.1025-30 confluence region, comprising of 50% Fibo. level and 50-day SMA. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering move and has the potential to lift the pair towards the double-top neckline support breakpoint and the 1.1100 handle. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further near-term recovery back towards the 1.1165-70 heavy supply zone.



On the flip side, bears might still wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1000-1.0990 support area (61.8% Fibo.) before positioning for any subsequent depreciating move. Below the said support, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0955-50 region before eventually dropping to challenge the 1.0900 round-figure mark.