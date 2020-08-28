- EUR/USD witnessed some volatility after Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole Symposium.
- The emergence of some fresh USD selling assisted the pair to regain traction on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Thursday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The intraday volatility was exclusively sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics following the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell announced a major policy shift and said that the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labour market and broader economy. This meant that the Fed could keep rates lower for longer, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the greenback.
The pair rallied to fresh weekly tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.1900 round-figure mark. A sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields triggered some aggressive USD short-covering move and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. The pair dived around 150 pips intraday and refreshed weekly lows, around the 1.1760 area, before regaining some traction. Powell's dovish sounding remarks led to a strong rally in the US equity markets and capped any meaningful gains for the greenback.
The emergence of some fresh selling assisted the pair to bounce back above the 1.1800 handle. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Friday, though the pair remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the second-tier US data will be looked upon for some trading impetus on the last day of the week. The US economic docket highlights the release of the Core PCE Price Index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight recovery and a subsequent positive move might have already shifted back in favour of bulls. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1900 mark should pave for a move towards the 1.1940-50 supply zone before bulls eventually aim to conquer the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, pullbacks below the 1.1800 mark should continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.1770-60 region, which if broken could drag the pair towards testing sub-1.1700 level, or monthly lows set on August 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold: $1952 back in sight amid dollar weakness
Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady rise on Friday, recovering ground after Fed Chair Powell’s adoption of the average inflation targeting strategy. The yellow metal benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.