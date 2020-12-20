EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2246
- Progress in a US stimulus package over the weekend may see the pair extend gains.
- The macroeconomic calendar will be quite light this week amid the holiday season.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish and poised to extend its advance beyond 1.2300.
The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday as the dollar got to correct extreme oversold conditions after falling to fresh multi-month lows against most of its major rivals. The pair trimmed losses ahead of the close and finished the week around 1.2250. A sour market’s mood helped the greenback amid the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks. Nevertheless, discussions on both extended into the weekend, keeping the high-yielding EUR near the year’s high.
Over the weekend, US lawmakers announced they reached a compromise, paving the way for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and government funding. A sticky point is a dispute over Fed’s lending facilities, as Republicans are against letting the central bank interfere in business.
The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, as, on Friday, Germany published December IFO Business Climate, which came in better than anticipated, improving from 90.9 to 92.1. On Monday, the EU will release the preliminary estimate of December Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -17.6. The US will release the November Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is overbought in the daily chart, with the risk still skewed to the upside, as it continues to develop above firmly bullish moving averages. The Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope while the RSI consolidates around 72. In the nearest term, the 4-hour chart indicates that bulls retain control, as a bullish 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support, with buyers jumping in on approaches to it. Technical indicators resumed their advances after correcting within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.2220 1.2170 1.2120
Resistance levels: 1.2280 1.2330 1.2385
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
