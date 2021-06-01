EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2225
- Markit upwardly revised its Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and the US.
- Stocks surged as investors returned to their trading desks, but yields also advanced.
- EUR/USD is on a bullish path and poised to extend gains towards 1.2349.
The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.2254, on the back of a better market mood. After a slow start to the week, a busy calendar stimulated market players, with stocks rallying in Europe and the DAX hitting a record high. Wall Street opened firmly higher but eased from tops as yields surged on mounting US inflation concerns. The greenback recovered some ground ahead of the close, with EUR/USD ending the day at 1.2225.
Data wise, Markit released the final versions of its EU May Manufacturing PMIs. The German index was upwardly revised to 64.4, while the final EU printed at 63.1, also beating the preliminary estimate. Germany’s Unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 10.7% against the expected slide to 10.1%. For the whole Union, the unemployment rate contracted to 8%. In the US, the Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month was upwardly revised to 62.1, while the official ISM index printed at 61.2, both beating expectations.
This Wednesday, the EU will publish April Producer Prices, while ECB’s President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak. Germany will release April Retail Sales, foreseen at -2% MoM. The US won’t publish first-tier data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair presents a clear bullish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that it develops comfortably above its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the RSI consolidating around 57 and the Momentum heading firmly north. The pair still needs to surpass the 1.2270 resistance level to be able to advance toward the year high at 1.2349.
Support levels: 1.2200 1.2165 1.2130
Resistance levels: 1.2270 1.2310 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above $1,900
Following Monday's choppy session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and reached its highest level since early January at $1,916.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.