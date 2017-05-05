EUR/USD Forecast: bullish stance persists, but NFP in the way

Following a rally to fresh 2017 highs late Thursday, the EUR/USD pair consolidates around 1.0960 ahead of the last big event of the week, the release of the NFP report. The American dollar is mixed across the board, but despite its recent gains against commodity-related currencies, it's intrinsically weak, as AUD and CAD slides is a consequence of oil and base metals' sharp declines.

Resurging optimism over the future in Europe is the main reason of EUR's rally, despite ECB's Draghi reaffirmed his intention to maintain QE and Fed's Yellen upbeat outlook on the US economy, still in the path for two more rate hikes this year.

With this scenario, seems the NFP report could do little for the greenback, moreover following the disappointing March figure. A stronger-than-expected headline reading will only reaffirm what the Fed said earlier this week, that the soft figures seen at the beginning of the year in the US economy are "transitory," but won't modify the Central Bank's stance. Of course, the greenback can benefit in the short term, but there's a long way ahead before considering it bullish.

The unemployment rate is expected at 4.6%, from previous 4.5% while a modest uptick is expected in wages. Reviews of previous figures will also be relevant.

Retreating from a daily high of 1.0989, the current decline seems to be a consequence of profit taking ahead of the event, but with the price holding above the 1.0930/50 region, the bearish potential remains well limited. The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators are retreating within positive territory, but also that the 20 SMA advanced below the current level, currently reinforcing the mentioned support area. Below it, the next intraday supports come at 1.0890, 1.0850 and 1.0820. Seems unlikely the pair will reach this last even with a strong report but if it does, and break lower, there's scope for further slides down to 1.0730, where the pair will fill the gap left a couple of weeks ago.

To the upside, 1.1000 is the most relevant level, as above it, the rally could extend up to 1.1260 next week. Intraday resistances above it stand at 1.1045, 1.1080 and 1.1115.

