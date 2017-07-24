EUR/USD Forecast: bullish, scope to break above 1.1700
The American dollar retains the soft tone across the board, with the EUR/USD pair inching higher at the beginning of the day, adding a couple of pips to its recent yearly high, now being 1.1683. Nevertheless, there was little follow-through, with majors confined to tight ranges ahead of London's opening. The European session brought the July Markit preliminary services and composite PMIs, which came below expected and previous, sending the pair down to 1.1629. The figures indicate easing growing momentum in the EU for a second consecutive month, but the numbers also indicate that the rate of growth is just slightly below the recent six-year high.
For the EU, the Markit manufacturing PMI came in at 56.8, down from previous 57.4, whilst the services index remained flat at 55.4, resulting in a Composite PMI of 55.8, from June's final reading of 56.3.
Ahead of the release of the US flash July PMIs, the EUR/USD pair managed to bounce from the mentioned low, holding on to the 1.1650 region, still at its highest in two-years, and with no aims of turning south according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their advances near overbought levels after a modest downward correction, whilst the price remains above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, this last at 1.1600.
Beyond the mentioned high, the pair has its next intraday resistance at 1.1713, 2015 high, with a break above it exposing the 1.1740/50 price zone. A downward corrective movement could come on a downward acceleration through 1.1620, towards 1.1580, July 18th high.
