EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1176

Risk appetite weighed on the greenback, low volumes exacerbated its slump.

The macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce throughout the week.

EUR/USD could continue rallying beyond the current December high.

The EUR/USD pair closed the week at 1.1175, its highest daily settlement since early August, although it held below December’s peak at 1.1199. The American dollar weakened Friday following the Christmas holiday, with the movement exacerbated by thin volumes. There was no significant catalyst behind the dollar’s slump, but risk appetite dominated the financial world, triggered by news that the US and China are arranging a ceremony to sign phase one of their trade deal.

The upcoming week will also be filled with holidays, with the market volume not expected to return to normal until the second week of January. This Monday, the macroeconomic calendar will bring German Retail Sales, seen up in November by 1.0%, while the US will publish November Trade Balance and Pending home sales.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bullish according to the daily chart, having bounced from a bullish 20 DMA to settle above its 200 DMA for the first time since last June. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from around their midlines, heading north almost vertically near December highs, in line with further gains ahead. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also scheduled to the upside as the pair soared beyond all of its moving averages, while technical indicators barely pared their advances in overbought territory. The pair could extend its advance one beyond the 1.1210 level, as stops should be gathered just above the mentioned monthly high.

Support levels: 1.1150 1.1120 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1285