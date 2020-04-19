EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0869

US President Trump presented a three-phase approach to reopening the economy.

The coronavirus-related curves continue to flatten in Europe, the US has not reached its peak.

EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish, critical support level at 1.0830.

Risk appetite led the way on Friday, leading to some dollar losses across the FX board. The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains, but the week with losses below the 1.0900 threshold. The positive sentiment was triggered by US President Trump, who unveiled a three-phase approach to reopen the economy, although leaving the decision on governors. Also, studies with Remdesivir, an experimental drug, has shown some promising data on fighting COVID-19. Equities posted substantial gains globally, weighing on the greenback. Nevertheless, the shared currency was unable to take much advantage, as the Union continue to struggle with the outbreak, without a clear common path.

On Friday, the EU released March final inflation figures, which showed that the final CPI printed at 1.0% as previously estimated. The Union will release this Monday, February trade data, while the US will publish the March Chicago Fed National Activity Index, previously at 0.16. Meanwhile, the market’s attention remains on the coronavirus-related numbers. As it has been happening throughout last week, there are signs of flattening curves in Europe, although the number of daily deaths is counted on the hundreds per day in the most affected countries. The US has not yet reached a peak of cases, and the death toll remains at the thousands per day.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair heads into the weekly opening trading at 1.0870, and it has met sellers on Friday around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.0890, an immediate resistance level. The daily chart shows that, while technical indicators have picked up, they remain within negative levels, lacking strength enough to confirm another leg higher. The pair is below all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA lost its bearish strength. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, as a bearish 20 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance while below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain below their midlines. Bears could have better chances on a break below 1.0830, the 61.8% retracement of the same rally.

Support levels: 1.0830 1.0800 1.0765

Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0925 1.0960