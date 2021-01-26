EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2157
- Vaccines’ delays and doubts about further US stimulus weigh on sentiment.
- US Consumer Confidence expected to bounce just modestly in January.
- EUR/USD bounced from near 1.2100, but further gains are still unclear.
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading on sentiment. The pair fell to 1.2107 early London, bouncing towards the current 1.2150 price zone, as global indexes moved off daily lows. The market’s mood is cautious, as vaccines’ delays in Europe and doubts about a new US stimulus package weighed.
A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates range trading, ahead of first-tier events scheduled for later this week. The EU didn’t publish macroeconomic data, while the US calendar includes minor housing figures and the CB Consumer Confidence index, foreseen at 88.9 from 88.6 in the previous month. The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy this Wednesday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has a limited bullish potential, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair is trying to recover above its 20 SMA, but remains below the longer ones, which stand just above a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.2170. Technical indicators are recovering, but the Momentum remains within negative levels. Bulls will have better chances on a break above the 1.2180 price zone.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2225 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
