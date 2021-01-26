EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2157

Vaccines’ delays and doubts about further US stimulus weigh on sentiment.

US Consumer Confidence expected to bounce just modestly in January.

EUR/USD bounced from near 1.2100, but further gains are still unclear.

The EUR/USD pair keeps trading on sentiment. The pair fell to 1.2107 early London, bouncing towards the current 1.2150 price zone, as global indexes moved off daily lows. The market’s mood is cautious, as vaccines’ delays in Europe and doubts about a new US stimulus package weighed.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates range trading, ahead of first-tier events scheduled for later this week. The EU didn’t publish macroeconomic data, while the US calendar includes minor housing figures and the CB Consumer Confidence index, foreseen at 88.9 from 88.6 in the previous month. The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy this Wednesday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has a limited bullish potential, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair is trying to recover above its 20 SMA, but remains below the longer ones, which stand just above a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.2170. Technical indicators are recovering, but the Momentum remains within negative levels. Bulls will have better chances on a break above the 1.2180 price zone.

Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2225 1.2260