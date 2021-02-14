EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2118
- US indexes soared to record highs despite the mixed performance of Treasury yields.
- Consumer Sentiment contracted in the US as the pandemic undermines economic progress.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral and needs to storm through the 1.2170/80 region.
The EUR/USD pair regained the upside in the last trading session of the week, setting around 1.2120. The rally was underpinned by Wall Street, as US indexes soared to record highs, and as long-term US government bond yields settled at their highest in a year. The dollar was additionally pressured by the release of the preliminary estimate of the February Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which resulted in 76.2 down from the previous79 and missing expectations of 80.8.
However, the pair closed little changed for a third consecutive day, as market players had nothing to cheer. Equities´ rally is directly linked to stimulus hopes, instead of growth ones. US Fed’s Robert Kaplan repeated chief Powell’s words at the end of the week, noting that the labor market is far from full employment. The pandemic is still the main drag for an economic comeback, although the world is slowly progressing towards immunization.
The week will kick-start with holidays in China and the US, which means volumes will likely be tight and fundamental news can spur some broad directional movements. Data wise, the EU will publish December Industrial Production and the Trade Balance for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral in the near-term, with the bullish potential limited. It is trading just above a directionless 20 SMA and above bullish longer ones. Technical indicators, on the other hand, remain directionless around their midlines, indicating limited buying interest. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the picture is quite alike. The pair is trading between its 100 and 200 SMA, while technical indicators turned lower around their midlines. The pair has a strong static resistance area between 1.2170 and 1.2180 and needs to clear it to turn bullish.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2065 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2215 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
