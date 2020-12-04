EUR/USD gained some strong follow-through traction on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.

COVID-19 vaccine optimism, hopes for more US fiscal stimulus weighed on the safe-haven USD.

Overbought conditions held bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of the US NFP report on Friday.

The EUR/USD pair prolonged this week's strong positive move and continued scaling higher on Thursday amid sustained US dollar selling bias. The optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and increasing bets for more US fiscal stimulus revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery. It is worth reporting that a $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 aid package was gaining traction in the US Congress on Thursday. This, in turn, weighed heavily on the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.

The greenback was further pressured by expectations that the Fed will expand its bond-buying program in December amid growing worries about the economic fallout from the recent COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. The USD failed to gain any respite following the release of better-than-expected Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which fell to 712K as against the 775K anticipated. The positive print, however, was negated by an upward revision of the previous week's reading to 787K from 778K. Separately, the US ISM Services PMI matched fell to a six-month low level of 55.9 in November.

On the other hand, the shared currency largely shrugged off softer Eurozone Services PMI numbers, which pointed to a significant decline in the business activity. Nevertheless, the pair rallied to the highest level since April 2018, albeit overbought conditions prompted some profit-taking near the 1.2175 region. The pair finally settled around 35 pips off daily tops and was seen consolidating in a range, just below mid-1.2100s through the Asian session on Friday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP – for some meaningful trading impetus on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the upward trajectory. That said, extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts warrants some caution for bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Any meaningful dip is likely to attract some fresh buying and remain limited near the 1.2100 mark. That said, some follow-through selling might prompt some long-unwinding and drag the pair further towards the 1.2075-70 horizontal support en-route the 1.2040 region. On the flip side, the next relevant bullish target is pegged near the 1.2200 mark ahead of the 1.2235-40 region. A sustained move beyond should pave the way for a move towards March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance near the 1.2315 region.