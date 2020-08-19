EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, focus shifts to FOMC meeting minutes

Sustained USD selling bias pushed EUR/USD beyond the 1.1910-15 resistance on Tuesday.

Overbought conditions on short-term charts held investors from placing fresh bullish bets.

Wednesday’s release of the FOMC minutes will now be eyed for a fresh directional impetus.

The EUR/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Tuesday and shot to its highest level since May 2018 amid the relentless selling around the US dollar. Investors remain concerned about the US economic recovery amid a standoff over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus and the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. This, in turn, continued weighing heavily on the greenback and was seen as one of the key factors that pushed the pair higher for the fifth consecutive session.

On the economic data front, the US Building Permits rose 18.8% MoM in July to 1495k annualized rate, while Housing Starts were up by 22.6% MoM. The readings were better than consensus estimates, though did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The pair surged past the double-top resistance near the 1.1910-15 region, which prompted some technical buying and further contributed to the strong intraday positive move. However, oversold conditions on short-term charts capped any further gains.

The pair finally settled around 35 pips off daily tops and held steady near the 1.1930 region through the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone CPI print for some trading impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its strong momentum near a resistance marked by the top boundary of over a one-week-old ascending channel. Given the overnight breakthrough the 1.1910-15 strong barrier, the bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback below the mentioned resistance breakpoint will be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.1900 mark. That said, some follow-through selling might accelerate the fall further towards the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.1875 region. A convincing break below will negate the bullish outlook and pave the way for a further near-term corrective slide.

On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the trend-channel hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then surpass the key 1.2000 psychological mark and aim to reclaim the 1.2100 mark for the first time since April 2018.