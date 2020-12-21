EUR/USD weakened back below the 1.2200 mark amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.

New COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, Brexit impasse boosted the USD’s safe-haven status.

The developments overshadowed the passage of a long-awaited US COVID-19 stimulus bill.

The EUR/USD pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from over two-and-half-year tops set on Friday. The global risk sentiment took a hit amid the imposition of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the UK and the stalemate on Brexit talks. This, in turn, provided a strong lift to the US dollar's safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson abruptly imposed the most severe lockdown measures in London and southeast England to control the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. Apart from this, the post-Brexit trade negotiations remain at odds over access to the UK's rich fishing waters. The developments offset news that a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited US stimulus bill and weighed on investors' sentiment.

In other positive news, the Food and Drug Administration also granted emergency use approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. This could cap any further gains for the greenback and help limit the downside. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support and attract some buying near the 1.2150-40 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling might accelerate the corrective slide further towards the 1.2100 mark, though is more likely to remain limited near the 1.2080-75 region. That said, a sustained break below will be seen as first signs of bullish exhaustion and turn the pair vulnerable to fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the Asian session tops, around the 1.2235 area, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by last week's swing high, near the 1.2270 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then surpass the 1.2300 mark and aim to test the next major hurdle near the 1.2340-50 congestion zone.