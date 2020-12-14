EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact ahead of this week’s key data, FOMC decision

EUR/USD witnessed a modest pullback on Friday, though lacked any strong follow-through.

COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside.

This week's EU/US macro data and the FOMC decision eyed for a fresh directional impetus.

The EUR/USD pair failed to preserve its intraday gains on Friday, instead met with some supply at higher levels and finally settled in the red. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus dented investors' confidence and was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major. That said, the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any runaway rally for the greenback.

It is worth reporting that an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday recommended approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. Apart from this, growing worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions in several US states further held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. On the economic data front, the final version of the German inflation figures and the US Producer Price Index did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

Nevertheless, the pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range but managed to defend the 1.2100 mark and opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2130-35 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. Investors now seemed to have moved on the sidelines ahead of this week's important releases of the Eurozone flash PMI prints and the US monthly Retail Sales. This, along with the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting, should help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

In the meantime, Monday's release of Industrial Production figures from the Eurozone will be looked upon for some trading impetus. Apart from this, the US fiscal stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the post-ECB breakout through a short-term descending channel warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains. However, the emergence of some dip-buying on Monday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the recent appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent move beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2175-80 region, en-route the 1.2200 mark, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2235-40 intermediate resistance and assist bulls to aim to reclaim the 1.2300 mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2100 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the lower boundary of the mentioned channel, currently near the 1.2050-45 region. A sustained break through the latter will negate the near-term positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further, towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.