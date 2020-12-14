EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact ahead of this week’s key data, FOMC decision

- EUR/USD witnessed a modest pullback on Friday, though lacked any strong follow-through.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside.
- This week's EU/US macro data and the FOMC decision eyed for a fresh directional impetus.
The EUR/USD pair failed to preserve its intraday gains on Friday, instead met with some supply at higher levels and finally settled in the red. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus dented investors' confidence and was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major. That said, the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any runaway rally for the greenback.
It is worth reporting that an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday recommended approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. Apart from this, growing worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions in several US states further held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. On the economic data front, the final version of the German inflation figures and the US Producer Price Index did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Nevertheless, the pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range but managed to defend the 1.2100 mark and opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2130-35 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. Investors now seemed to have moved on the sidelines ahead of this week's important releases of the Eurozone flash PMI prints and the US monthly Retail Sales. This, along with the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting, should help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, Monday's release of Industrial Production figures from the Eurozone will be looked upon for some trading impetus. Apart from this, the US fiscal stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the post-ECB breakout through a short-term descending channel warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains. However, the emergence of some dip-buying on Monday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the recent appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent move beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2175-80 region, en-route the 1.2200 mark, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2235-40 intermediate resistance and assist bulls to aim to reclaim the 1.2300 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2100 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the lower boundary of the mentioned channel, currently near the 1.2050-45 region. A sustained break through the latter will negate the near-term positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further, towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps toward 1.34 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.34, over 1% higher. The EU and the UK decided to extend Brexit talks and The Times reports some progress has been made. Optimism on US stimulus is somewhat weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.2100 amid the vaccine and stimulus-driven optimism. The EUR options market has flipped bearish, suggesting low odds of a continued rally. Investors position for a pullback as Germany announces hard lockdown.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows amid risk-on mood, downside seems limited
The prevalent upbeat market mood prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by sustained US selling and hopes for more US stimulus. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting.
Forex Today: Last full week of 2020 kicks off with Brexit and US stimulus optimism
Markets are moving higher as Brexit and US stimulus talks continue ahead of the first vaccinations against COVID-19 in the US.
WTI stays depressed below $47.00 even as risks improve
WTI fades bounce off $46.62 while printing mild losses. The energy benchmark keeps Friday’s losses amid the fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) woes emanating from the US and Europe while paying a little heed to the recent risk-on mood.