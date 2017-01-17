EUR/USD Forecast: bullish potential, but May defines

The American dollar reversed course against its European rivals, pressured across the board on continued demand for safe-haven assets ahead of UK's PM Theresa May critical Brexit speech. European stocks plunged at the opening, following their Asian counterparts, but more relevant, the Pound recovered above the 1.2100 level and almost filled the weekly opening gap, supporting a recovery in the EUR/USD up to 1.0671. The macroeconomic calendar will remain light in the EU, with only the German ZEW survey for today, but there's plenty of data coming from the UK that includes May's speech.

In the US, a couple of FED's speakers and the New York State manufacturing index will gain attention.

Holding near the mentioned high, much of the upcoming direction will depend on the UK Prime Minister wording, but given that the price held above the 1.0600 yesterday, and the ongoing recovery, it seems that the pair has found and interim bottom for now, and that further recoveries are ahead.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is back above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators re-entered positive territory, but lost upward strength as the market entered wait-and-see mode. Should Theresa May down-talk a hard Brexit, the pair has room to extend up to 1.0710 first, the 38.2% retracement of its latest monthly decline, while above it, the rally can extend up to the 1.0760 region later on the day.

Below 1.0620 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside in the short term, with room to fall down to 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the same decline.

View live chart of the EUR/USD