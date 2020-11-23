EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1900

Services activity in the EU plummeted in November amid the latest measures to curb covid.

The market mood is upbeat on reports about vaccination plans in the northern hemisphere.

EUR/USD battling with the 1.1900 level and bullish, needs to break above 1.1920.

The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1905, its highest in two weeks, as market players are quite optimistic at the beginning of the week. The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on major economies, with record daily deaths reported over the weekend. Still, several countries announced plans to kick-start vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible. The US indicated mid-December and some European countries mentioning December/January as the possible date.

Markit published the preliminary estimates of its November PMIs for the Union. According to the report, the recent lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus led to “an accelerated decline in services activity” in Germany, with the Services PMI plummeting to 46.2 from 49.5. Manufacturing activity, however, picked up, with the index surging to 57.9. The situation replicated throughout the European major economies. The EU manufacturing index resulted at 53.6, better than anticipated, while the Services PMI fell to 45.1. Markit will publish the same preliminary estimates for the US economy later today.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1900 figure, firmly bearish according to intraday charts. The pair faces strong resistance in the 1.1910/20 price zone, where it established intraday highs between October and November. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA provides dynamic support around 1.1860, while technical indicators advance within positive levels. Further gains beyond the mentioned resistance area expose the yearly high at 1.2011.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1815 1.1770

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2010