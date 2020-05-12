EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0868
- US monthly inflation plunged 0.8% in April, the biggest decline in over a decade.
- New coronavirus cases in Wuhan spurred concerns about a possible second wave.
- EUR/USD neared 1.0890 before bulls started to give up.
Sentiment continued to set the tone for currencies this Tuesday, with the greenback up during Asian trading hours but giving up later in the day. The EUR/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.0885, as recovering equities coupled with poor US inflation figures. According to the official release, consumer prices sank 0.8% MoM in April, the biggest decline since 2008. Annual inflation was up a measly 0.3%, while the core annual CPI came in at -0.4%, amid plummeting oil prices.
A dismal market mood led throughout the first half of the day, amid reports of new cases of coronavirus cases in Wuhan, and comments from US President Trump on China. Trump stated that he opposes renegotiating phase one of the trade deal with China, while he accused the country again for being responsible for the pandemic.
This Wednesday, the EU will publish March Industrial Production, seen plummeting in the month by 12.1%. The US will release the April Producer Price Index, while Fed’s head Powell will offer a speech about the current economic issues. His words will be closely watched in search of hints for future monetary policy decisions.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD hovers around 1.0860 by the end of the day, partially losing its bullish strength although still with room to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortable above its 20 and 100 SMA, although sellers capped the upside around the 200 SMA. All moving averages, remain directionless, reflecting the absence of a clear trend. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned flat within positive levels, suggesting decreasing buying interest as the pair nears the 1.0900 price zone.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 1.0755
Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0920 1.0950
