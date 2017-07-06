EUR/USD Forecast: bullish, despite current wait-and-see stance

The common currency trades in the upper end of this year's range against the greenback, barely retreating from the 1.1280 region, re-tested late Tuesday. Speculative interest is just waiting for first-tier events that would take place this Thursday, including an ECB monetary policy meeting. UK elections will also take place tomorrow, and could opaque in part Draghi's announcement, at least short term. Anyway, the overall risk remains towards the upside, with the greenback at fresh multi-week lows against the JPY, the AUD, and even gold.

Data coming from Germany did not help, as factory orders decreased in April by much more than expected, down 2.1% when compared to March, and up by 3.5% yearly basis, below market's expectations of a 4.7% advance. The US will release some minor figures later on the day, the MBA mortgage applications and consumer credit change, none enough to change the negative sentiment towards the American currency.

The technical picture remains neutral short term, with the price stuck in the 1.1250 region, and developing around a bullish 20 SMA, and far above the larger ones, whilst technical indicators hover within neutral territory, without directional strength. The pair has been trading within 1.1230 and 1.1280 since the week started, which means that it will need to far exceed those extremes to gather some directional momentum.

Above 1.1300, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.1345 first, and later towards the 1.1380/90 region. Below 1.1200 on the other hand, 1.1160 and 1.1120 are the next intraday supports, but improbable bearish targets for today.

