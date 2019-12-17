EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1156
- Optimism related to Brexit and the trade deal between the US and China is fading.
- EU October Trade balance posted a seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B.
- EUR/USD advancing within range, bullish case firmer once above 1.1180.
The EUR/USD pair is trading mute in the 1.1140/50 price zone, despite broad dollar’s strength. The greenback is up against most major rivals, helped by renewed Brexit fears sending the Pound nose-diving and cooling optimism related to the US-China trade deal.
Despite announcing phase one of a trade deal, details of such deal appear murky. The US claimed exports to China would be doubled, and President Trump claimed China would buy more agricultural products. However, there’s no confirmation from China, neither details on how they will handle intellectual property thief.
The lack of relevant macroeconomic data may have helped the shared currency. The Union has just released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. The US will release today November Housing Starts and Building Permits, and later Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month. Attention will remain on the trade and Brexit developments.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although confined to quite a tight range, unable to clear the 23.6% retracement of its December rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish as it keeps developing above a bullish 20 SMA, as the RSI indicator heads nowhere around 58. The Momentum indicator remains directionless just below its mid-line, reflecting the absence of buying interest at the time being rather than anticipating an upcoming decline. The risk could turn south on a break below 1.1110, while bulls should increase buying once the pair breaks above 1.1180, October high, and the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.