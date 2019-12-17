EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1156

Optimism related to Brexit and the trade deal between the US and China is fading.

EU October Trade balance posted a seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B.

EUR/USD advancing within range, bullish case firmer once above 1.1180.

The EUR/USD pair is trading mute in the 1.1140/50 price zone, despite broad dollar’s strength. The greenback is up against most major rivals, helped by renewed Brexit fears sending the Pound nose-diving and cooling optimism related to the US-China trade deal.

Despite announcing phase one of a trade deal, details of such deal appear murky. The US claimed exports to China would be doubled, and President Trump claimed China would buy more agricultural products. However, there’s no confirmation from China, neither details on how they will handle intellectual property thief.

The lack of relevant macroeconomic data may have helped the shared currency. The Union has just released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. The US will release today November Housing Starts and Building Permits, and later Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month. Attention will remain on the trade and Brexit developments.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although confined to quite a tight range, unable to clear the 23.6% retracement of its December rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish as it keeps developing above a bullish 20 SMA, as the RSI indicator heads nowhere around 58. The Momentum indicator remains directionless just below its mid-line, reflecting the absence of buying interest at the time being rather than anticipating an upcoming decline. The risk could turn south on a break below 1.1110, while bulls should increase buying once the pair breaks above 1.1180, October high, and the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250