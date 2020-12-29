EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2256
- Markets are in a risk-on mood, investors are selling the greenback.
- The EU and China may announce a business investment deal this week.
- EUR/USD lacks bullish momentum but can reach fresh year’s highs.
The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high just above the previous one in the 1.2260 region, underpinned by risk appetite. However, action across the FX board is restricted amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar in a shortened holiday week. The American dollar weakens as equities surge, these last impulsed by news that the US Congress is working on expanding direct coronavirus relief payments from $600 to $2,000. The House passed a bill that now needs Senate approval.
Meanwhile, the EU and China are working on a business investment deal that could be finalized this week and will give EU firms better access to the Chinese market and improve competition conditions. The Union macroeconomic calendar was empty, while the US one will offer just minor figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds on to gains but lacks momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators, however, have turned lower within positive levels. Bulls will have better chances should the pair advance beyond 1.2277, this year high, as thin market conditions could exacerbate the breakout.
Support levels: 1.2210 1.2175 1.2120
Resistance levels: 1.2275 1.2320 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
