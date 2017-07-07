EUR/USD Forecast: bullish, but waiting for US NFP

The EUR/USD pair consolidates its Thursday's gains ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report, having extended its weekly advance by a few pips, up to 1.1427. The pair retreated modestly after UK disappointing data gave a push up to the greenback, but the overall positive tone persists, as it holds above the 1.1400 level. Minor data released at the beginning of the day was encouraging, with German Industrial Production up in May by 1.2% from the previous month and by 5.0% when compared to May 2016. The monthly core reading, excluding energy and construction was up by 1.3%.

The event of the day is the US Nonfarm Payroll report, to be released early US session. In June, the US economy is expected to have added 179K new jobs whilst the unemployment rate is expected to have remained unchanged at 4.3%. Wages are seen little changed in the month, up to 0.3% from previous 0.2% monthly basis, and 2.6% from previous 2.5% when compared to a year earlier. A report in line with market's expectations, will do little for the greenback, as those numbers are far from outstanding. Negative surprises over the past few months, alongside with a soft ADP survey released yesterday, have lowered the bar for today, yet unless wages really surprise to the upside, dollar possible gains will likely remain short lived.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of previous week's bullish run, this last at 1.1380, the immediate support. Technical indicators in the same chart consolidate within positive territory, reflecting price's action and markets sentiment ahead of the news, rather than suggesting upward exhaustion. Overall, the upside remains favored, with a strong long-term resistance at 1.1460, with a break above it favoring additional gains up to 1.1490 first, and 1.1525 then. Supports today come at 1.1380, 1.1340 and 1.1290.

