EUR/USD Forecast: bullish, but break above 1.0840 needed

The EUR/USD holds on to its Trump-triggered gains, after the new administration down talked the greenback earlier this week. The FOMC meeting did little for the local currency, as policy-makers maintained an on-hold stance, leaving the fed funds target unchanged at 0.5%-0.75%, and refrained from providing any clues on further rate hikes.

The busy week will continue today with a Super Thursday in the UK, as the Bank of England will have a monetary policy meeting which includes the Quarterly Inflation Report, although the EUR/USD pair is usually little affected by the news, and speculators will likely wait for Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls report the last first-tier macroeconomic release for the week.

The EU will release its December PPI figures during the ongoing session, expected better-than-previous November figures. Given that inflation seems to be rising at a nice footing in the region, another positive figure could push the common currency higher today. Later, attention will flip to US employment minor figures, in anticipation to the NFP release.

Technically, the pair is biased higher, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing above bullish moving averages, whilst technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within positive territory. Still, it´s capped by a major resistance area, the 1.0800/40 region, where the pair bottomed for most of 2015 and 2016. Clearance of such region will favor additional gains towards the 1.0930 price zone, en route to 1.1000.

The immediate support comes at 1.0760/70, followed by 1.0710. A break below this last seems unlikely, with buyers probably re-surging on approaches to the level.

