EUR/USD Current price: 1.0990
- The European Central Bank held interest rates for a third consecutive meeting.
- US Treasury yields continued retreating, standing at fresh multi-week lows.
- EUR/USD is overbought in the near term, but bulls retain control.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1009 on Thursday, retreating just modestly ahead of the daily close. The US Dollar remained pressured in the Federal Reserve´s (Fed) aftermath, while the pair extended its advance after the European Central Bank´s (ECB) monetary policy decision.
The ECB kept rates unchanged as widely anticipated while announcing that Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) reinvestments will continue in full during the first half of 2024. Over the second half of the year, the central bank intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio by €7.5 billion per month on average. Also, policymakers expect inflation to decline gradually over the course of 2024 and reach the 2% goal in 2025, although they still expressed concerns about price pressures. Finally, ECB President Christine Lagarde clarified they did not discuss “at all” rate cuts.
Another factor weighing on the US Dollar was Treasury yields’ slump. The 10-year note currently offers 3.93%, its lowest since last July, while the 2-year note pays 4.37%, a level not seen since last May.
Meanwhile, the US reported that Retail Sales were up 0.3% in November, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 8 were up by 202K, both beating the market’s expectations. On Friday, the focus will be on growth. S&P Global will release the preliminary estimates of its December PMIs for the EU and the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair edged sharply higher for a second consecutive day, adding roughly 200 pips in little over 24 hours. Technical readings in the daily chart favor a bullish extension, as the pair rallied once above a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which gains upward strength above the longer ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, crossed their midlines into positive territory, retaining their bullish slopes.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is extremely oversold, with increasing odds for a corrective decline. Still, bulls retain control of the pair as the 20 SMA heads firmly north, far below the current level and between directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Finally, technical indicators hold at extreme highs, barely losing their upward strength. The chance of a bearish correction will be denied if the pair extends its advance through 1.1016, the November monthly high and the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.0985 1.0940 1.0900
Resistance levels: 1.1015 1.1050 1.1090
