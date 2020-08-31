EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish bias remains, German prelim CPI eyed for some impetus

EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Friday amid sustained USD selling.

The USD remained depressed on the back of the Fed’s dovish signals on Thursday.

The upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback’s safe-haven status.

The EUR/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Friday and rallied back above the 1.1900 mark, hitting over one-week highs. The goodish move up of around 100 pips was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, weighed down by the Fed's dovish signals. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday, outlined a new policy strategy and said that the will prioritize employment with an increased tolerance for higher inflation.

The euro bulls seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the German Gfk Consumer Climate Index, which unexpectedly dropped -1.8 in September from -0.2 previous. Meanwhile, economic expectations improved to 11.7 from 10.6, while income expectations fell sharply to 12.8 form 18.6 in August. Separately, the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose to 87.7 in the previous month, through the Business Climate was down to -1.33.

From the US, Personal Income increased by 0.4% in July and Spending rose 1.9%, both above expectations. On the other hand, the headline PCE price index climbed to 1.0% YoY from 0.8% but fell short of expectation pointing to a reading of 1.2% YoY. Meanwhile, the core PCE price index – the Fed's prefered inflation gauge – accelerated to 1.3% YoY as compared to 1.1% previous and 1.2% anticipated. The data, however, failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls or hinder the pair's intraday positive move.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and gained some follow-through traction during the early part of the Asian session on Monday. The already stronger global risk sentiment got an additional boost by the better-than-expected China Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers for August. The risk-on mood further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and remained supportive of the pair's move to near two-week tops.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through as market participants now look forward to the preliminary German consumer inflation figures for August for fresh impetus. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the pair seems more likely to witness a subdued/range-bound price action ahead of this week important macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely watched US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.

Short-term technical outlook

The short-term technical set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. A subsequent move beyond the 1.1940-50 supply zone will reinforce the constructive outlook and pave the way for a move to the key 1.2000 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2100 mark for the first time since April 2018.

On the flip side, dips below the 1.1900 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.1840-35 horizontal support. That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1800 mark and accelerate the fall towards a one-month-old ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.1775 region.