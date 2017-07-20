EUR/USD Forecast: bullish bias remains, but possibilities of profit-taking cannot be ruled out

Having dropped to sub-1.1500 level post ECB decision to leave interest rates unchanged, the EUR/USD pair rallied hard and surged to its highest level since August 2015, beyond mid-1.1600s following the ECB President Mario Draghi's commentary. Draghi said that discussion on tapering will be done in the autumn and fueled speculations that the bond purchase program could end possibly by the third quarter of next year.

The medium-term technical picture remains extremely bullish, with the pair all set for its highest weekly close since early Jan. 2015. Short-term indicators, however, have started reflecting near-term overbought conditions and ahead of the weekend, possibilities of some profit taking cannot be ruled out. However, any corrective slide below the 1.1600 handle now seems find fresh buying interest near 1.1585-80 area and hence, could limit further downslide near mid-1.1500s.

On the upside, strong follow through buying interest beyond 1.1650-55 area now seems to pave way for continuation of the pair's strong up-move towards reclaiming the 1.1700 handle for the first time since August 2015, albeit further up-move might now be capped amid extremely overbought conditions.