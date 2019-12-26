EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1104
- US and China representatives preparing a signing ceremony to seal phase one of the trade deal.
- US weekly unemployment claims beat expectations with 222K in the week ended December 20.
- EUR/USD technically bullish, immediate resistance at 1.1120, a Fibonacci level.
The American dollar eased this Thursday in extremely thin conditions, with just US markets opened. Wall Street advanced, most likely underpinned by encouraging comments from the Chinese Foreign Minister and US President Trump, both indicating that there are close to a signing ceremony where both countries will seal phase one of the trade deal.
The macroeconomic calendar remained empty during London trading hours amid most European countries celebrating Boxing Day. The US, on the other hand, published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 20, which came in better than anticipated at 222K. This Friday, the ECB will publish the Economic Bulletin, while the US will only offer minor commodity-related figures. Trading is expected to remain choppy ahead of year-end holidays.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has reached the 1.1100 level, looking bullish in the short-term, mainly after recovering above the 50% retracement of its December rally, a level that capped the upside earlier this week. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above its 20 and 200 SMA, while currently battling with the 100 DMA. Technical indicators stand within positive levels, although with quite limited bullish strength. The main resistance is 1.1120, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1120 1.1150 1.1180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.
Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas
The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.
Gold approaches critical $1500 handle after sudden jump
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply in the last hour and touched its highest level since early November at $1499.50 as thin liquidity conditions seem to be causing prices to fluctuate sharply into the London fix.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.