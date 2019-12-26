EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1104

US and China representatives preparing a signing ceremony to seal phase one of the trade deal.

US weekly unemployment claims beat expectations with 222K in the week ended December 20.

EUR/USD technically bullish, immediate resistance at 1.1120, a Fibonacci level.

The American dollar eased this Thursday in extremely thin conditions, with just US markets opened. Wall Street advanced, most likely underpinned by encouraging comments from the Chinese Foreign Minister and US President Trump, both indicating that there are close to a signing ceremony where both countries will seal phase one of the trade deal.

The macroeconomic calendar remained empty during London trading hours amid most European countries celebrating Boxing Day. The US, on the other hand, published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 20, which came in better than anticipated at 222K. This Friday, the ECB will publish the Economic Bulletin, while the US will only offer minor commodity-related figures. Trading is expected to remain choppy ahead of year-end holidays.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has reached the 1.1100 level, looking bullish in the short-term, mainly after recovering above the 50% retracement of its December rally, a level that capped the upside earlier this week. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above its 20 and 200 SMA, while currently battling with the 100 DMA. Technical indicators stand within positive levels, although with quite limited bullish strength. The main resistance is 1.1120, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020

Resistance levels: 1.1120 1.1150 1.1180