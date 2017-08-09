EUR/USD Forecast: bullish, 1.2130 at sight

The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2-year high of 1.2092, as the dollar remained under selling pressure across the board, in a combination of local political jitters, the ECB decision and the risk to the US economy that the tropical storms hitting the country poise. Adding to the picture, Fed officers hitting the wires earlier this week were mostly dovish, reducing further the odds of a third rate hike this year.

It was a tough week for Germany too, as surprisingly, macroeconomic figures released over these last few days were all disappointing, with the July Trade Balance released earlier today posting a surplus of €19.5B, missing expectations and below previous €21.2B. Nevertheless, it didn't affect the common currency, at least for now. The US calendar has little extra to offer today, just Fed's Harker speaking, which means risk-related assets will lead the way.

The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators are correcting modestly lower within extreme overbought territory, not enough to confirm a downward upcoming move, but mostly a consequence of the latest retracement towards 1.0236, now the immediate support. In the same chart, the price is well below above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north around 1.1960, a possible bearish target in the unlikely case of a dollar rally. Beyond the daily high, the pair has its next bullish target/resistance around 1.2130, where the pair has some historical monthly highs and lows.

