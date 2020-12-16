EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2197

US Federal Reserve maintained the monetary policy unchanged, disappointed.

The American currency appreciated during US trading hours amid a deteriorated market’s mood.

EUR/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term, but the decline seems corrective.

The EUR/USD pair surged to a fresh 2020 high of 1.2212 early during the London session, as hopes fueled demand for high-yielding assets. Progress in US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations were behind the upbeat mood. Further supporting the shared currency, Markit preliminary December PMIs came in better than anticipated, showing that manufacturing output expanded, while the services sector recovered, although still within contraction levels.

The dollar found some demand after dismal US Retail Sales cooled down the market’s optimism. Sales were down by 1.1% monthly basis, much worse than the -0.3% anticipated. Then, it was the turn for the Federal Reserve to announce its latest decision on monetary policy and its economic outlook. As expected, the central bank kept the federal funds´ target rate in a range of 0% to 0.25%. Policymakers are committed to supporting the economy until they see “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation.

The macroeconomic calendar will include this Thursday the final version of EU inflation figures, while the US will publish housing-related figures, weekly unemployment claims and the December Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The American dollar advanced further as an initial reaction to the Fed’s decision, as the central bank fell short of expectations. The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.2124, later recovering to the current 1.2190 area. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading around a mildly bullish 20 SMA while still above the longer ones. Technical indicators have turned south and pierced their midlines, supporting a corrective decline should the pair pierce the 1.2120 support.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2030

Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2230 1.2280