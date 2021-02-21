EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2116

US Federal Reserve policymakers consider risks of business failures “remain considerable.”

Activity in the services sector in the EU contracted further in February.

EUR/USD has a limited bullish potential despite the intrinsic dollar’s weakness.

Dollar sellers took control of the FX board on Friday, with EUR/USD advancing for a second consecutive day. Nevertheless, it held within familiar levels and retreated from its intraday peak of 1.2144 to finish the week pretty much unchanged in the 1.2110 price zone. The greenback fell despite US government debt yields recovered their bullish route, with the benchmark on the 10-year Treasury note setting at 1.34%. Wall Street closed mixed, with the S&P closing in the red for a fourth consecutive day.

Markit published the preliminary estimates of its February PMIs on Friday. The report showed that in the Euro area, the services sector continues to weaken, with the index falling further into contraction territory. Manufacturing output, on the contrary, keeps improving. In the US, the Markit Services PMI printed at 58.9, beating expectations, while the manufacturing index met the market’s forecast with 58.5.

The Federal Reserve published its semi-annual monetary policy report, which showed that policymakers believe that the risks of coming business failures “remain considerable” in the country. The greenback will likely remain weak in the upcoming days. Data wise, the week will start with Germany publishing the February IFO survey, with the Business Climate seen improving from 90.1 to 90.5.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains confined to familiar levels, and it is neutral in its daily chart. It’s a handful of pips above a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators advance around their midlines, lacking momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that selling interest surged around a bearish 200 SMA, while the 20 and 100 SMAs converge directionless around 1.2080. The Momentum indicator advances within positive levels, while the RSI retreats within positive levels, all of which indicate a limited bullish potential.

Support levels: 1.2060 1.2020 1.1970

Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2210 1.2250