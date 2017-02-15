EUR/USD Forecast: breaking lower, US data will define the day

The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline after London opening, having been consolidating below 1.0590 in a quiet Asian session, with just some minor data coming from Australia. There's not much going on in Europe so far, with the focus in the UK January employment figures, although the EU will release its latest trade balance data, hardly a market mover. In the US, however, things will turn a bit more interesting, with January CPI and Retail Sales data. Upbeat readings will likely fuel dollar's rally, particularly against weakened EUR and JPY. Also, FED's head Yellen will testify for a second consecutive day, this time before the House Financial Services Committee, but it's unlikely she will add something news to what she already said yesterday.

Technically, the pair is breaking below a major Fibonacci support, reached right after Yellen's hawkish stance before the Congress, at 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline. The level has proved strong early January as resistance, so the ongoing downward extension increases chances of a bearish extension ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA, which capped the upside ever since last week, maintains a sharp bearish slope, currently around 1.0605, whilst technical indicators have turned south within negative territory, although with limited downward momentum.

The immediate support comes at 1.0520, with a break below it exposing the 1.0450/70 region, en route to 1.0400. Short term selling interest will likely surge on advances up to 1.0590/1.0605, with only an upward acceleration pass 1.0620 opening doors for a steeper recovery, up to 1.0660.

View live chart of the EUR/USD