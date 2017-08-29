EUR/USD Forecast: breaking higher, headed now towards 1.2100

The EUR/USD pair surged to 12042 after London's opening, rallying to its highest since January 2015, when the pair topped at 1.2101, now the next bullish target. Risk aversion, with stocks plummeting and safe-haven gold skyrocketing, was behind the movement, as early Asia, North Korea launched a short-range missile over Japan. Prime Minister Abe and US President Trump called for an emergency meeting of the UN security council to discuss the situation. Fortunately, the missile didn't hit land, but at the moment, Japan issued a warning over a possible hit in the Northern side of the country.

Escalating tensions have hurt the greenback, as they are putting the US economic agenda back in second place. The dollar has been under pressure as Trump has been so far unable to fulfill his promises of a tax reform and infrastructure investment, not to mention, he has been unable to replace the Obamacare bill, less relevant for the markets, but a sign that he can't deal even with this particular issue. Adding to dollar's negative tone is softer-than-expected data ever since late 2016, particularly inflation, which means the Fed will probably have to pause its pace of tightening.

In the current scenario, a dollar's recovery is becoming less likely daily basis. The only chance the greenback has, are the upcoming monetary policy meetings of the ECB and the Fed, and is yet to be seen if that would be enough.

The pair holds at its daily high, looking extremely overbought in intraday charts, as the RSI indicator keeps heading north both in the 1 and 4 hours charts. Anyway, there are no signs that the pair may change course, nor fundamental nor technical, although a downward corrective movement towards Monday's high in the 1.1980 region can't be dismissed. Anyway, some consolidation could be expected ahead of another leg lower, with an extension beyond 1.2060 now favoring a test of the mentioned 1.2101.

Buyers will likely surge on a decline towards the 1.1960/80 region, with a break below it favoring a deeper correction down to 1.1900/20 where the next line of buyers stands now.

View live chart of the EUR/USD