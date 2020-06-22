EUR/USD ended in the red for the fourth straight session on Friday amid sustained USD buying.

Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections benefitted the safe-haven greenback.

A positive mood around equity markets assisted the pair to stage a modest bounce on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price moves on the last trading day of the week and finally ended the day in the red for the fourth consecutive session. A positive mood across the global equity markets led to some intraday US dollar weakness and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's early uptick to the 1.1255 region. However, renewed worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections continued underpinning the greenback's safe-haven demand and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

The pair retreated around 85-90 pips from daily tops and dropped to 2-1/2 week lows, below the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The shared currency failed to gain any respite from the fact that there was common ground among the European Union leaders on the need for a quick deal on €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund. Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking during a virtual panel discussion, reiterated the economic uncertainty led by the coronavirus pandemic, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus. The pair recorded its lowest daily close since June 3 but lacked any strong follow-through, instead attracted some dip-buying during the Asian session on Monday.

The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.1200 round-figure mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the broader risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Moving ahead, investors this week will also confront the release of the flash Eurozone PMI print, which should play a key role in providing a fresh directional impetus for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Friday found some support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0775-1.1423 positive move. Some follow-through selling below the mentioned support, around the 1.1175-70 region, now seems to accelerate the fall towards the 1.1135-30 intermediate support en-route the 1.1100 mark (50% Fibo. level). Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.1030-25 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1240-50 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to reclaim the 1.1300 mark. This is closely followed by the 1.1325 supply zone, which if cleared decisively might lift the pair back towards the 1.1400 mark. A subsequent positive move might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.