EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1762
- An upbeat US employment report revived hopes for soon to come tapering.
- The US Senate moved forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish, heading to March’s monthly low at 1.1703.
The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday to close the week in the 1.1760 price zone as the dollar rallied on the heels of an upbeat employment report. The US added 943K new jobs in July, while the Unemployment rate contracted to 5.4%, both largely beating the market’s expectations. The Underemployment Rate shrank to 9.2%, while the Participation Rate increased to 61.7%. All figures remain below pre-pandemic levels but clearly indicate the kind of progress the Federal Reserve needs to proceed with tapering.
Meanwhile, European data kept disappointing market participants. German Industrial Production contracted 1.3% MoM in June, while it advanced 5.1% YoY in the same month, largely missing expectations. Over the weekend, the US Senate advanced with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, although it still requires a final vote, which date remains unclear.
On Monday, Germany will publish the June Trade Balance, while the EU will release August Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 29 from 29.8 previously. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is bearish, according to the daily chart. It has accelerated its slump after breaking below a now bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones remain far above the current levels. Technical indicators crossed their midlines into negative territory, maintaining their firmly bearish slopes. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, given that the pair develops below all of its moving averages, with the shorter ones crossing directionless longer ones. Technical indicators reached oversold conditions without signs of exhaustion. The immediate support level is 1.1751, July low, followed by 1.1703, March monthly low.
Support levels: 1.1750 1.1705 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1790 1.1830 1.1880
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.18 after strong Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed a leap of 943,000 jobs, better than expected, and salaries are up 4% YoY. The greenback is rising across the board on expectations for a Fed tapering.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 after upbeat US jobs figures
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.39 after the US reported an increase of 943K jobs, beating expectations and raising expectations for tighter monetary policy by the Fed. Earlier, the pound benefited from the BOE´s inching toward raising rates.
XAU/USD eyes $1,760 following sharp decline on US jobs data
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in July. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below 100-day SMA.
Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship crypto to $44,750.
The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper
The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Powell.