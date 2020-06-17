EUR/USD Forecast: Break below 1.1200 mark to pave the way for additional weakness

- EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Tuesday and reversed the previous day’s positive move.
- The USD was back in demand amid fears over a rise in COVID-19 cases and geopolitical tensions.
- A sustained break below the 1.1200 mark needed to support prospects for any further downfall.
The global risk sentiment got a strong boost after the Fed announced changes to its bond-buying program and said that it will start purchasing a diversified range of investment-grade US corporate bonds. Adding to this, report that the Trump administration was contemplating a $1 trillion infrastructure spending further boosted investors' confidence. This, in turn, exerted some pressure on the US dollar and provided a modest lift to the EUR/USD pair during the first half of Tuesday's trading. The shared currency was further supported by upbeat German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, which improved to 63.4 in June.
The optimism, however, was overshadowed by fresh signs of a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections in the US and geopolitical tensions. Both Indian and China suffered casualties in clashes at a disputed Himalayan border area on Tuesday. Meanwhile, tensions in the Korean peninsula intensified after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office and threatened to send troops to the DMZ. The developments forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and helped revive the USD demand, which led to a sharp intraday turnaround for the pair.
The intraday USD uptick got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly retail sales figures. In fact, the headlines sales surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and jumped 17.7% in May. The data raised hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery, though were tamed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy outlook for the US economy. Nevertheless, the greenback managed to preserve its intraday gains and kept the pair under some selling pressure through the US trading session. The pair erased its gains recovered on the first day of the week, but once again managed to find some support near the 1.1230-25 region.
The pair finally settled around 35-40 pips off daily lows and held steady around the 1.1270 region through the Asian session on Wednesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone CPI print for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.1230-25 region before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1200 round-figure mark might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1135-30 support zone en-route the 1.1100 mark. Some follow-through selling now seems to pave the way for a slide back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1025-20 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1300 mark and is closely followed by the 1.1325 supply zone, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1400 round-figure mark. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned level will add credence to the near-term bullish outlook and set the stage for a move towards retesting YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
