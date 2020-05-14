EUR/USD Forecast: Break below 1.0775 level to pave the way for further weakness

- EUR/USD retreated sharply from over one-week tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- Powell rejected the idea of negative rates and provided a strong lift to the greenback.
- The downbeat market mood further benefitted the USD’s perceived safe-haven status.
The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range. The intraday volatility was exclusively sponsored by the broader market sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Talks of negative Fed rates led to some follow-through USD selling through the mid-European session and provided a goodish intraday lift to the major. The pair shot to over one-week tops following the release of weaker-than-expected US PPI figures, albeit the momentum ran out of the steam ahead of the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a highly anticipated speech on Wednesday, rejected the idea of negative interest rates and helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the greenback. Powell also said that the economic path ahead was highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks. This comes amid fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections, which coupled with fading hopes for a quick economic recovery led to a fresh leg down in the US equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted the USD's perceived safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's slide.
The pair retreated around 85 pips from daily swing highs and remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.0800 mark and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, estimated to come in at 2.5 million, will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight rejection slide from the 1.0900 neighbourhood points to persistent selling bias at higher levels. Some follow-through weakness below the 1.0780-75 horizontal support will reinforce the negative bias and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark before bears eventually aim towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.
On the flip side, the 1.0840-50 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.0900 mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.0975 supply zone, en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark and monthly tops around the 1.1020 region. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
