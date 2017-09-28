EUR/USD Forecast: bouncing, but still at risk of falling further

The greenback remained strong across the board during the past Asian session, but gives back some ground after London opening, still near its recent highs against most of its major rivals and breaking higher against the Pound. The EUR/USD pair retested Wednesday low in the 1.1720 region, weighed by comments from ECB's Hansson, who said that the ECB should start discussing a broad range of measures towards monetary policy normalization, rather than focus on how and when to retrieve QE. He also said that rates will remain low as long as easing persists. His dovish remarks sent the pair to its lows, although positive data coming from the EU partially offset the negative sentiment towards the common currency.

EU business sentiment improved in September, with the economic indicator up to 113.0 from previous 111.9, also above the expected 112.00. Consumer confidence, however, improved by little, reaching market's expectations, up to -1.2 from previous -1.5. Germany will release its preliminary September inflation figures later today, expected little changed from August final readings. Higher-than-expected figures should give the common currency a lift, but limited, as chances of tapering in the EU don't depend just on German inflation. Later today, the US will release a revision of Q2 GDP, alongside with personal consumption expenditures for the same period.

Technically, the pair trades near a daily high of 1.1773, still meeting selling interest around the former support. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, around 1.1810, providing a dynamic resistance in the case of further advances, while technical indicators are recovering modestly from oversold readings, still within negative territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside. Below the 1.1720 region, the pair has a short-term support at 1.1690, and a more relevant one, and a probable bearish target, at 1.1660, August monthly low. A recovery beyond 1.1810, on the other hand, should favor an extension up to the 1.1850 region.

