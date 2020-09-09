EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1799
- ECB policymakers are more confident about the economic recovery, reducing chances of further easing.
- Equities struggle to advance amid risk-off factors weighing on the market’s sentiment.
- EUR/USD maintains its bearish bias in the short-term, and it has room to pierce 1.1700.
The EUR/USD pair remained under selling pressure early Wednesday, bottoming for the day at 1.1752, from where it jumped above 1.1800 amid a sudden U-turn in dollar’s demand. The catalyst seems to be a headline from Bloomberg, indicating that some ECB policymakers have become more confident in their forecasts for the region’s economic recovery, potentially reducing the need for more monetary stimulus this year.
However, concerns remain the same. Equities are struggling to post some substantial gains as tensions between the UK and the EU over their future trade relationship persist. Even further, during the past Asian session, AstraZeneca and the Oxford University announced they paused trials for its coronavirus vaccine amid “an unexplained illness” in one participant. The EU didn’t publish relevant data this Wednesday, as the US will only release the JOLTS Job Openings, seen in July at 6M from 5.89M in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite its latest bounce, the EUR/USD pair is still bearish, according to the 4-hour chart. The latest bounce was capped by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, recovered from oversold readings but turned flat within negative levels. Renewed selling interest below 1.1760 will likely result in a steeper decline, while bulls could have better chances on a break above 1.1840.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1710 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1880 1.1925
