EUR/USD Forecast: Bonces off 1-month old ascending channel support, ECB in focus

- A combination of factors prompted some aggressive selling around EUR/USD on Wednesday.
- Coronavirus jitters triggered a selloff in the equity markets and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- Fresh COVID-19 restrictions in France and Germany further weighed on the shared currency.
- The steep decline stalled ahead of the 1.1700 mark as the focus shifts to the ECB decision.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and tumbled to over one-week lows. The current uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic triggered a panic selloff across the global equity markets and forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven US dollar. The shared currency suffered another blow after French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel imposed fresh restrictions to curb a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections.
The steep decline stalled just ahead of the 1.1700 mark, helping the pair to rebound around 30 pips from an intraday low level of 1.1718. The greenback gave up some of its early gains amid the uncertainty about the outcome of the US presidential election next week. It is worth reporting that national polls show Democrat rival Joe Biden has a lead over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. Investors, however, remain wary on the back of a narrow gap in certain key swing states and the possibility of the outcome being contested.
Apart from this, investors also seemed inclined to lighten their positions ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. New Covid-19 restrictions in the Eurozone’s two largest economies fanned concerns that economic growth will weaken once again and strengthened the case of further policy easing by the ECB. Although the central bank is expected to maintain status, any dovishness about the Eurozone economy and indications of further easing in December would intensify the bearish pressure surrounding the euro.
Apart from the key central bank event risk, investors on Thursday will also confront the release of Advance US Q3 GDP report. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and trigger some volatile moves.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Wednesday managed to defend a one-month-old ascending trend-channel support. The mentioned support is currently pegged near the 1.1720 region and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough might now turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 1.1700 mark and aim towards testing September monthly swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt is likely to confront a stiff resistance near 50-day SMA, around the 1.1790 area. Some follow-through buying above the 1.1800 mark will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards monthly tops, around the 1.1870-80 supply zone. A sustained move beyond will set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move, possibly towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
