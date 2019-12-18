EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1115
- The greenback accelerates its advance amid prevalent risk-off mood.
- Market players are ignoring minor data, entirely focused on political developments.
- EUR/USD could extend its slump now to 1.1065, a critical static support level.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows around 1.1110, poised to pierce the 38.2% retracement of its December rally. The greenback accelerated its advance mid-European session, particularly strong against its high-yielding rivals.
Speculative interest ignored macroeconomic data, rather focused on political developments. Not only the US and China failed to provide more details on their trade deal, but also, US President Trump will face an impeachment today.
Germany published earlier November Producer Prices, which missed the market’s expectations, down yearly basis by 0.7%. On the other hand, the IFO Survey resulted upbeat, with the Business Climate up to 96.3 in December. The US released the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended December 13, which fell by 5.0% after advancing 3.8% in the previous week. Fed’s Evans is scheduled to speak later today, although he is not expected to provide relevant clues on future economic policies.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring daily lows and a critical Fibonacci support, now bearish according to the 4-hour chart, extending its slump below a bearish 20 SMA and with technical indicators gaining bearish momentum within negative levels. The next relevant support comes at 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
