EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1115

The greenback accelerates its advance amid prevalent risk-off mood.

Market players are ignoring minor data, entirely focused on political developments.

EUR/USD could extend its slump now to 1.1065, a critical static support level.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows around 1.1110, poised to pierce the 38.2% retracement of its December rally. The greenback accelerated its advance mid-European session, particularly strong against its high-yielding rivals.

Speculative interest ignored macroeconomic data, rather focused on political developments. Not only the US and China failed to provide more details on their trade deal, but also, US President Trump will face an impeachment today.

Germany published earlier November Producer Prices, which missed the market’s expectations, down yearly basis by 0.7%. On the other hand, the IFO Survey resulted upbeat, with the Business Climate up to 96.3 in December. The US released the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended December 13, which fell by 5.0% after advancing 3.8% in the previous week. Fed’s Evans is scheduled to speak later today, although he is not expected to provide relevant clues on future economic policies.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring daily lows and a critical Fibonacci support, now bearish according to the 4-hour chart, extending its slump below a bearish 20 SMA and with technical indicators gaining bearish momentum within negative levels. The next relevant support comes at 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally.

Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220