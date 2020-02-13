EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0843
- German inflation reported as expected in January, US one better than expected.
- German and EU growth taking centre stage this Friday through Q4 GDP releases.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline, next relevant support at 1.0770.
Risk-off returned to financial markets this Thursday, amid renewed concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak after roughly 15,000 new cases and over 240 deaths were reported as of February 12, bringing the death toll to over 1,350. The EUR/USD fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0833, amid renewed dollar’s demand and self euro’s weakens.
Data released the Thursday favoured the slide, as Germany final CPI came in as expected and as previously estimated, while US inflation came in better than expected in the same month. Annual CPI in the country hit 2.5%, while the core reading resulted at 2.3%. This Friday, Germany and the EU will release their preliminary estimates of Q4 GDP. German’s growth is foreseen at 0.1% in the three months to December, while for the Union the forecast is of 0.1%. The US will publish January Retail Sales and the February preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 99.5 from 99.8 final in January.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned low, unable to post a relevant bounce, leading to oversold conditions in technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps heading firmly lower above the current level, providing dynamic resistance and far below the larger ones. Technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes despite being in extreme levels, supporting further declines toward the 1.0810 price zone.
Support levels: 1.0810 1.0770 1.0725
Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
