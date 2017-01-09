EUR/USD Forecast: Blame it on the ECB

Despite one of the worst US Nonfarm Payroll report for the year the greenback is ending the week with gains against the common currency. How come? Well, seems ECB policymakers have done their homework. The two world's biggest news agencies, Reuters on Thursday and Bloomberg on Friday dropped headlines indicating that the ECB will probably delay tapering QE beyond September, according to "people familiar with the matter." The headlines poured cold water over market's expectations that the Central Bank will announce a change in the easing programs next week, something the market has been pricing in since July and partially responsible for the EUR/USD rally to 1.2070 this week. Is clear that Draghi & Co. never liked a strong EUR, and that this appreciation will keep inflation growth at a slower pace than what they want.

But what about the greenback? Well, the NFP data is hardly supportive of a rate hike in the near future, as all components came below market's expectations. The US economy added 156,000 new jobs in August, the unemployment rate uptick to 4.4%, while wages' growth remained steady at 2.5% YoY. Given that the economy is near full employment, the headline number and the unemployment rate were barely annoying. The big issue is the absence of progress in wages, which entered a plateau around the current level in November 2015. The stagnation is more notorious now that inflation has been soft pretty much since the year started, as it’s the missing leg for a tighter Fed's policy.

The greenback may have gained some ground against the EUR today, but it's too far away from a bullish market that it could not be even consider, moreover ahead of Fed's and ECB's meeting later this month.

Technically, the weekly chart shows that the pair remains far above a still bearish 200 SMA, around 1.1750, but with the 20 SMA maintaining a sharp bullish slope above the 100 SMA, with both below the largest. Indicators in the mentioned time frame, hold within overbought territory, losing some of their upward strength, all of which keeps favoring the upside. In the daily chart, the pair bounced from its 20 DMA, the weekly low of 1.1822, and far above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have retreated within positive territory, well above their mid-lines. In this last time frame, a daily ascendant trend line coming from 1.0603, late April low, comes for next week around 1.1740, making of the region a major breakout point, as only below this level the pair will tuner bearish.

In the meantime, the key support area for the days to come is the 1.1790/1.1820 region, as the pair bottomed around it multiple times during the past August. Below it then, 1.1740 comes next with a clear break below this last exposing 1.1660, another major long-term support.

The first line of selling interest stands at 1.1920, but it will take a steady advance beyond 1.1960 to see the pair extending up to the 1.2030/70 region. Beyond 1.2100, January 2015 high, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.2330.

Sentiment towards the greenback is mixed now, seen neutral-too-bullish against its European rivals, but mostly down against commodity-related ones. The wide picture has become messy, as there's no clear trend surging from majors' analysis, a sign of "and now what?" may traders should be asking their selves today.

In the case of the EUR/USD pair, the FXStreet.com FXStreet Forecast poll shows that the pair is seen neutral for the upcoming week right below 1.1900, over 100 pips above last week's average target. The numbers of bears increased modestly in the monthly and quarterly views, but the pair is seen barely unchanged in the 1.17/1.18 region.

Bears are a majority around the GBP/USD, but remain below the 50% in all the time frames under study. There has been a notorious change in sentiment towards the Pound, despite a modest weekly advance against the dollar, with a sharp decrease of bulls and an advance in those waiting for the pair to hold around current levels. Seems more a consequence of the ongoing uncertainty than a measure of the currencies' strength. The longer view range is over 1,000 pips wide, another sign of uncertainty.

For the USD/JPY, bears hold the lead in the short term, but bulls begin to pressure in the wider outlook, with bulls accounting 67% in the monthly view and 68% for the quarter, up from 50% and 65% respectively. Still the pair is barely seen gaining, as the 3-month target was 111.40 last week and is now 112.03.

