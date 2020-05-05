EUR/USD Forecast: Bias still seems tilted in favour of bulls, dip-buying to help limit the downside

Resurgent USD demand weighed on EUR/USD at the start of the week.

A late recovery in the US equity market helped limit any further losses.

The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.

The EUR/USD pair started the week on a downbeat note and was being weighed down by resurgent US dollar demand. A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus overshadowed the recent optimism about the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's threat to terminate the phase one trade deal with China, instead impose fresh tariffs in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage weighed on investors' sentiment. A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's overnight slide.

The pair snapped three consecutive days of a winning streak and retreated further from one-month tops set on Friday. The pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA failed to gain any respite from the disappointing release of the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index, which plunged to -41.8 for May as compared to -33.5 anticipated. However, a late recovery in the US equity markets helped limit deeper losses. As governments eased coronavirus-induced lockdowns, investors now seemed to price in the idea that the worst might be already over and that things are improving. This, in turn, led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and assisted the pair to hold steady around the 1.0900 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday.

Moving ahead, the shared currency may now take cues from the release of the European Commission's economic forecasts. This coupled with scheduled speeches by the German Bundesbank President Weidmann and ECB's Mersch might also provide some impetus. Later during the North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall managed to find some support near a previous strong resistance. This comes on the back of last week’s sustained breakthrough a one-month-old descending trend-line and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. Hence, any subsequent fall below the 1.0890-80 region seems more likely to remain limited near the mentioned trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.0835 region. That said, a convincing breakthrough might negate the bullish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.0800 round-figure mark to test the 1.0780-75 support zone.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.0940-50 region and is followed by the 1.0980 level. Above the mentioned hurdles, the pair seems more likely to move back above the key 1.10 psychological mark and make a fresh attempt towards challenging 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1030-35 area. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move towards the 1.1100 mark before the pair eventually aims to test late-March swing highs resistance near the 1.1145-50 region.