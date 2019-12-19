EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1136

US President Trump’s impeachment fueling political uncertainty and hurting the greenback.

Looming winter holidays exacerbating range trading across the board.

EUR/USD trapped between familiar levels, bullish only beyond 1.1180.

The EUR/USD pair continues to trade lifeless a handful of pips above the 1.1100 figure, marginally higher this Thursday. The dollar fell out of the market’s favor after the US House of Representatives decided to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The case will now move to the Senate that will determine whether he remains in the office. The House of Representatives is controlled by opposition Democrats, while the Senate has a majority of Republicans, which means that there are few chances that he will be removed from power.

Political uncertainty and looming holidays

Nevertheless, the news added to the ongoing political uncertainty that keeps investors in cautious mode. Furthermore, winter holidays loom, with volatility expected to plummet in the next couple of weeks. Up to today, nor the US neither China provided details about phase one of the trade deal. Some clarity may come from the UK, as PM Johnson will outline its government’s priorities, while the BOE will have a monetary policy meeting.

The EU macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer today, while the US will publish some minor figures, including the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey, seen in December at 8 from a previous 10.4, and weekly unemployment claims, foreseen improving to 225K. Later in the day, the country will publish Existing Home sales, seen down by 0.2% in November. None of these figures should have a material impact on the USD.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a daily low of 1.1108 advancing above the 38.2% retracement of its December rally yet without enough strength to suggest an upward extension. The 4-hour chart offers a neutral stance, as technical indicators are recovering within negative levels, while the pair is below a flat 20 SMA. The 100 SMA advances above the 200 SMA, both below the current level and limiting chances of a steeper decline. The 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally is the immediate resistance, en route to 1.1180 a strong static level.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220