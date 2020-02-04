EUR/USD Forecast: Bears trying to regain control after the recent corrective bounce

- EUR/USD met with some fresh supply on Monday and erased a part of Friday's gains.
- A solid rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
- An unexpected jump in the US ISM PMI provided an additional boost to the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's late recovery from near two-month lows – levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark – and came under some fresh selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week. The shared currency failed to benefit from an upward revision of the Eurozone PMI prints for January. The US dollar started the week on a stronger note and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
EUR/USD weighed down by stronger USD
China took measures to cushion the economic impact of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and pledged to do more to contain it. This led to a rebound in the global risk sentiment and weighed on traditional safe-haven assets. The same was reinforced by a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some initial support to the greenback, which got an additional boost after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery.
In fact, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI – after contracting for five straight months – unexpectedly moved back in the expansion territory and came in at 50.9 for January. The reading surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and corresponds to a 2.4% annualized GDP growth. The pair tumbled to an intraday low level of 1.1037 following the release and erased a major part of Friday's positive move, albeit managed to find some support at lower levels.
Nevertheless, the pair ended in the red, snapping two consecutive days of winning streak, and now seems to have stabilized around mid-1.1000s. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. In the meantime, concerns about the coronavirus outbreak might continue to drive the broader market risk sentiment and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday faced rejection ahead of the 1.1100 round-figure mark, a resistance marked by near two-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint. The mentioned region coincides with 38.2 Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and lift the pair further towards 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-1.1100s, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish bias.
On the flip side, any subsequent slide might continue to find some support near the 1.1015 region (61.8% Fibo.), ahead of November swing lows, around the 1.0980 area. Bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below the said support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.
