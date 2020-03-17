EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1006
- The US government announced a massive relief package to fight the coronavirus crisis.
- Data both shores of the Atlantic missed the market’s expectations, fueling growth-related concerns.
- EUR/USD broke below a critical Fibonacci support level, bearish below 1.1050.
The American dollar has edged firmly higher against all of its major rivals this Tuesday, in another tense journey fulled of growth concerns and governments taking measures to palliate the coronavirus crisis. The US Federal Reserve announced plans to relaunch the Commercial Paper Funding Facility that was used during the 2007-2009 financial crisis to inject liquidity into the markets. Later in the day, US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, urged the Senate to approve the bill passed by the House to deal with the coronavirus, while announcing a new package of roughly $850 billion on relief aid. In a joint press conference with US President Trump, Mnuchin referred to possibly deferring corporate tax payments and sending checks to workers, adding that the government favours keeping markets open, although may need to shorten trading hours. Wall Street and government yields recovered with the news.
The German March ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment collapsed to -49.5 in the Union, and -49.5 in Germany. The assessment of the current situation in the country came in at -43.1, all of them much worse than anticipated. In the US, February Retail Sales resulted worse than anticipated, down in the month 0.5%, while the core reading printed 0.0% vs the expected 0.4%. Industrial Production in February increased by 0.6% while Capacity Utilization increase by less than expected to 77%.
This Wednesday, the Union will publish February inflation figures, while the US will unveil Building Permits and Housing Starts for the same month. None is expected to have much impact on price action.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has recovered above the 1.1000 level, but it’s at risk of extending its slump, as it has broken below the 61.8% retracement of its February/March rally at 1.1050. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, with a bearish 20 SMA about to cross below the 100 SMA, both in the 1.1130 region. Technical indicators have recovered unevenly from oversold readings, but remain within negative levels, indicating the absence of buying interest. The pair could retest the year low at 1.0770 on a steady decline below 1.0950, now the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.0950 1.0920 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1015 1.1050 1.1090
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY corrects further to test 107.00 as risk sentiment turns sour
USD/JPY corrects further towards 107.00, as the risk sentiment remains tepid despite the global coronavirus stimulus measures. S&P 500 futures are down over 3% while the US dollar retreats across the board.
AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.
Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.