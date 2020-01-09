EUR/USD Forecast: Bears to target 1.1065 support, German data eyed for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD remained under some heavy selling for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- Upbeat US ADP report, easing geopolitical tensions boosted the USD and exerted some pressure.
- Investors now look forward to German economic data for some impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
The EUR/USD pair remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and extended its recent rejection from multi-month tops near the 1.1240 region set on December 31st. The pair tumbled to near two-week lows, around the 1.1100 handle, and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors. The shared currency was undermined by dismal German Factory Orders, which fell by 1.3% MoM and 6.5% YoY in November. The reading was well below market expectations pointing to a modest 0.2% growth and negated an upward revision of the previous month's reading to 0.2% increase as compared to a fall of 0.4% reported earlier.
EUR/USD weighed down by resurgent USD demand
On the other hand, the US ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 202K jobs in December surpassed consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised up to 124K and provided a modest lift to the US dollar. Meanwhile, easing risk of an imminent escalation of US-Iran tensions led to a strong intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some additional support to the greenback and further collaborated to the pair's downfall. Geopolitical tensions decreased significantly after the US President Donald Trump announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic rather than immediate military action.
As Trump’s speech soothed investors’ jitters over the situation in the Middle East, the market participants now look forward to the German macroeconomic data for a fresh impetus. Thursday's economic docket highlights the release of November Trade Balance and Industrial Production, anticipated to increase by 0.7% MoM and decline 3.8% YoY. Later during the North-American session, a relatively thin US calendar seems unlikely to produce any meaningful trading opportunities. However, some repositioning trade ahead of Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP – might infuse some volatility.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA might have already paved the way for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing the 1.1065 support area (100-day SMA) ahead of 1.1040 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter marks the lower end of a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some resistance near the 1.1140-50 region (200-DMA), above which the recovery could get extended towards the 1.1175-80 supply zone. Some follow-through buying might now negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.1200 handle, possibly towards retesting the recent swing high resistance near the 1.1240 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1300 round figure mark en-route the top end of the mentioned ascending trend-channel.
