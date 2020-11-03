EUR/USD Forecast: Bears take a brief pause ahead of the US presidential election

EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session on Monday.

Coronavirus jitters continued benefitting the safe-haven USD, which exerted some pressure.

The uncertainty US political situation capped the USD upside and helped limit deeper losses.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed for the sixth consecutive session on Monday and dropped to fresh multi-week lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. Concerns about the potential economic fallout from coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe kept the euro bulls on the defensive and drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. Growing market worries overshadowed encouraging European data, showing that the German Manufacturing PMI rose to a 31-month high level of 58.2. Adding to this, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was finalized at a 27 months high level of 54.8 in October, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency.

On the other hand, the USD buying interest picked up pace following the release of better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. In fact, the gauge surged to the highest level since September 2018 and came in at 59.3 in October. The rise of 3.9 points from the previous month's reading of 55.4 was the second-largest since May 2009 and signalled a strong growth momentum in the US manufacturing sector. Despite the supporting factors, the USD bulls refrained from placing aggressive bets amid the uncertain US political environment. This, in turn, helped limit deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to once again find some support ahead of the 1.1600 mark.

The pair continued showing some resilience at lower levels and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through as investors might opt to stay on the sidelines rather than betting outright on a particular result of the US election. It is worth reporting that the incoming opinion polls have consistently shown Democrat challenger Joe Biden leading Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. Investors, however, remain wary of predicting the actual outcome on the back of a narrow gap in battleground states. That said, some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk might still infuse some volatility amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, the emergence of some buying ahead of September monthly swing lows warrant some caution, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough the 1.1615-10 region, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.1600 mark might now turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the key 1.1500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 1.1540-35 region.

On the flip side, the attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.1690-1.1700 region. Above the mentioned barrier, a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back towards a one-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance, currently near mid-1.1700s.