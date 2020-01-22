EUR/USD Forecast: Bears still await a sustained break below 1.1065 confluence support

EUR/USD failed to capitalize on Tuesday’s attempted positive move.

The technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Traders might refrain from placing bets ahead of ECB on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally ended the day in the red, well below the 1.1100 round-figure mark and closer to monthly lows. The shared currency initially picked up some pace and pushed the pair to an intraday high level of 1.1118 following the release of better-than-expected ZEW Survey figures. In fact, the Economic Sentiment index for January rebounded to 26.7 and 25.6 in Germany and the euro area, respectively. Adding to this, the German Current Conditions index also bettered marked expectations and came in at -9.5 for the same period as compared to -19.9 previous.

The intraday uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and fizzled out rather quickly amid a late pickup in the US dollar demand. Concerns over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The anti-risk flow extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive selling at higher levels. The pair retreated around 40 pips from daily tops and settled near the lower end of its daily trading range.

The pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit the downside seemed limited, at least for the time being. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to leave key interest rates unchanged and hence, the key focus will be on the strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades. This will be followed by the release of the flash version of Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI prints, which will further contribute towards providing a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the attempted positive move clearly points to persistent selling pressure at higher levels and support prospects for a further downfall. Sustained weakness below the 1.1065 confluence support – comprising of the lower end of near four-month-old ascending trend-channel and 100-day SMA –will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned region, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark before eventually sliding to November monthly swing lows support near the 1.0980 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1115-20 region – nearing 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1239 positive move might continue to act as immediate support, above which the pair is likely to extend the recovery move further towards 38.2% Fibo. level – around the 1.1140-50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards 23.6% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.1175-80 region, which if cleared might negate the near-term bearish outlook. The pair then seems all set to surpass the 1.1200 handle and aim towards retesting late December swing high resistance near the 1.1240 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1300 round figure mark en-route a resistance marked by the top end of a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1320 region.